Regiment Crush Cataractes 7-2

Published on November 2, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment were in full control on Saturday night as they cruised past the Shawinigan Cataractes 7-2 at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Dawson Sharkey opened the scoring six minutes into the contest with a shorthanded snipe to make it 1-0 Newfoundland. That lead lasted less than a minute as Chad Lygitsakos replied for the Cataractes before Marek Danicek instantly replied for the Regiment to make it 2-1 for the hosts after 20 minutes.

Newfoundland found their offensive groove in the middle frame as Danicek nabbed a second before Justin Larose grabbed his fourth point of the game with his first goal to bring it to 4-1 for the hosts. Sharkey would steal the headlines however as he found the back of the net twice more in the second to secure the hat-trick and put his side up 6-1 in the process.

Elias Schneider cut the lead to 6-2 in the dying moments of the second period before Liam Arsenault had the last laugh with seven minutes left in regulation to make it a decisive 7-2 Regiment victory. Antoine Proulx made 20 saves in goal for Newfoundland to secure the win.

These two play the rematch tomorrow afternoon at 4pm. The Regiment then stay put for two more on home ice next weekend as they welcome the Cape Breton Eagles to town on November 7th and 8th. Tickets for those games and the remainder of the regular season are available now.

