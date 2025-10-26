Regiment Sweep Sea Dogs in 5-1 Win

Published on October 25, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment swept their weekend series with the Saint John Sea Dogs thanks to a 5-1 win on Saturday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Dawson Sharkey and Marek Danicek scored moments apart in the first half of the opening period to give the Regiment a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Noah Laberge made it 3-0 Regiment on the man advantage eight minutes into the middle frame while Dominic Pilote and Liam Arsenault got in on the action moments later to bring it to 5-1 Newfoundland thru 40 minutes.

Olivier Duhamel would get Saint John on the board with just two minutes left in regulation but Chase Anderson stopped the other 24 shots he faced to secure the 5-1 victory for Newfoundland.

The Regiment stay put for their next four games on home ice as they welcome the Shawinigan Cataractes on November 1st and 2nd before the Cape Breton Eagles come to town on November 7th and 8th. Tickets for those games and the remainder of the regular season are available now.

