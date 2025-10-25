Islanders Fall to Wildcats, Set Sights on Sunday Showdown with Eagles

The Charlottetown Islanders fell 4-2 to the defending champion Moncton Wildcats on Friday night in front of a packed Eastlink Centre, despite outshooting their opponent 32-27 and controlling much of the play.

It was a high-energy, physical game from the opening puck drop - fitting for Dylan MacKinnon's first matchup against his former team since hoisting the QMJHL championship with Moncton last season.

Charlottetown came out strong, dictating the pace early and earning the game's first powerplay. Despite peppering Wildcats goaltender Rudy Guimond with chances, the Isles couldn't convert.

Moncton struck first on a powerplay of their own before Marcus Kearsey responded just seconds later with a booming one-timer off a feed from Matt Butler to tie the game at 1-1.

From there, the story became special teams. The Wildcats capitalized twice on the man advantage - including a 5-on-3 - and added a shorthanded tally midway through the second period to build a 3-1 lead. The Isles, meanwhile, went 0-for-4 on the powerplay despite several golden opportunities.

Jude Herron, back in the lineup for the first time since returning from injury, brought life back to the Isles late in the third when he buried a rebound to make it 3-2 with under four minutes remaining. But Moncton sealed it with an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Despite the loss, the effort and physicality were there. MacKinnon threw several big hits, and the Isles generated consistent pressure 5-on-5. Special teams can win or lose you games, and Friday night proved that true.

Turning the Page: Sunday vs. Cape Breton (2PM at Eastlink Centre)

There's no time to dwell - the Isles are right back on home ice Sunday afternoon as they host the Cape Breton Eagles in a 2:00 p.m. matchup.

It's a Crocs Party, where the first 500 fans through the doors will receive a free Crocs charm. Fans can also take advantage of the Family Pack offer (2 U60 + 2 U25 tickets for $60) and stick around after the game for a player signing in the lobby.

The Islanders enter Sunday's game looking to snap their first back-to-back losses of the season and reassert their hold atop the QMJHL standings, where they currently sit first overall and ranked #6 in the CHL Top 10.

Will Shields continues to pace the offence with 11 goals, good for second in the league, while Nathan Leek isn't far behind with nine. Defenceman Marcus Kearsey remains the league's top-scoring blueliner after adding another goal last night, and goaltender Donald Hickey still sits tied for the QMJHL lead in wins (8).

On the other side, the Eagles come to town looking to rebound from a loss to Drummondville. They'll rely heavily on their top scorer Eliot L'Italien, who has 9 points in 11 games, to generate offence.

The Isles will once again be without Ross Campbell, who serves the final game of his suspension, but Herron's strong return on Friday - highlighted by his late goal - is a positive sign heading into Sunday's tilt.

With the Eagles in town and emotions always running high between these Maritime rivals, expect another hard-hitting, high-tempo afternoon of hockey at the Eastlink Centre. Tickets are available online or in person at the Eastlink Centre Box Office.







