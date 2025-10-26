Mooseheads Top Eagles in First Matchup of Season

Published on October 25, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Three point nights from forwards Oleg Kulebiakin & Jasu Mensonen helped paced the Halifax attack as the Mooseheads defeated the Cape Breton Eagles 5-3 on Saturday night in Halifax.

- Trailing 3-0 late in the second period, Lewis Gendron & Samuel Rocca both scored in the final two minutes of the middle frame. After two Moosehead goals, Romain Litalien cut the lead to 5-3. Gendron wore the "C" as captain as Tomas Lavoie missed the game due to injury.

-In the absence of Lavoie & Will Murphy, the Eagles recalled defenseman William Dube, who made his QMJHL debut primarily paired with Samuel Kupec.

- Nicolas Cirka picked up the win for Halifax, stopping 22 of 25 shots. Félix Hamel took the loss for the Eagles, stopping 30 of 35 shots.

It was an evenly played first half of the opening period, with the Eagles outshooting the Mooseheads, but the best chance came on a Caylen Blake breakaway that was denied by Hamel.

Before period's end, Halifax would convert on the game's only power play. The debuting Dube was whistled for interference after a nice individual effort from Halifax's Shawn Carrier. Wililam Bent was able to convert on the man advantage, cashing in on his own rebound at the side of the net, and Halifax led at the break.

The second period saw both teams score twice. A beautiful rush down the left wing by Kulebiakin finished with a pass to Mensonen who scored to make it 2-0. Before the midway mark of the period, a backhander from Blake found its way by Hamel and it was a 3-0 score.

The Eagles push startred with two minutes to play in the second period, as Gendron pushed through the right faceoff circle and his shot eluded Cirka to put the Eagles on the board. 68 seconds later, Rocca recovered his own rebound from behind the icing line and banked the second Eagle goal past the Halifax netminder, making it a 3-2 score at the break.

Kulebiakin was at it again in the third period, ripping a shot from between the faceoff circles early in the final frame to make it 4-2. Then, with Cape Breton's Aiden McCullough and Halifax's Quinn Kennedy in the penalty and the teams playing four on four, Kulebiakin caught a fortunate bounce. He ripped the puck off the glass behind Hamel, and as Hamel turned to follow the play, the puck bounced off Hamel and over the goal line.

Once again, the Eagles pushed back, with Gendron finding Litalien with under six minutes play to cut the Halifax lead to a two goal margin. In the last two minutes Hamel was lifted for an extra attacker but the Eagles couldn't find another goal and Halifax emerged with a 5-3 victory.

The Eagles are next in action tomorrow afternoon in Charlottetown against the Islanders. Puck drop is 2 PM. The game is available for purchase on https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166741 and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Oleg Kulebiakin (Halifax) 2 goals, 1 assist, 4 shots

2. Jasu Mensonen (Halifax) 1 goal, 2 assists, +3

3. Lewis Gendron (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 1 assist, 17/25 on faceoffs

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury), Tomas Lavoie (injury), Eliot Litalien (injury), Samuel Boyer, Sam Berthiaume

Scratches For Halifax: Lincoln Waugh (injury), Antoine Fontaine (injury), Justin Chiras, Alex Nasreddine

Final Shots On Goal: 35-25 in favour of Halifax

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/0

Halifax Power Play: 1/1







