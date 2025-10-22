William Dubé Called up by Eagles

Eagles General Manager Sylvain Couturier confirms William Dubé has been called up by the Eagles for the upcoming weekend road trip in Halifax and Charlottetown.

Dubé currently has 14 points and a +18 plus/minus rating in 12 games this season for Collège Notre-Dame Albatros in the QM18AAA.

He was selected 40th overall by the Eagles in the 2025 QMJHL Draft.







