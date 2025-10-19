Eagles Look for Perfect Quebec Road Trip in Drummondville

Published on October 19, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles are looking for a perfect three game swing on their first road trip as they visit the Drummondville Voltigeurs this afternoon.

The Eagles won their opening two games of the trip in Baie-Comeau, with Friday's victory coming in a shootout. Sam Rocca played hero at the end of regulation, tying the game in the final five minutes, before Romain Litalien scored the lone shootout goal. It was also a big night for Jack Brauti who chipped in two assists on the backend.

Today's game features a team on a three game winning streak against a team with strong home form. Drummondville is unbeaten in regulation over five home contests this season. While pointless in his last four games, overager Jesse Allecia has been key for the Volts, scoring six goals.

Fans will see two sets of brothers on the ice this afternoon, one on each team: in addition to Romain & Eliot Litalien, William & Dylan Dumont for the Voltiguers. The Dumonts hae been key in recent games, combining for six points in the last two games. Both teams also have a player in the upcoming QMJHL Top Prospects Game- Romain Litalien for the Eagles, and Drummondville's import goaltender Jan Larys.

For the Eagles, today's game marks a break from the rest of the schedule- after opening the season with five sets of back to back games, the Eagles will finish the trip in Drummondville and not play the Votlgieurs again until their second visit in January.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Centre Marcel Dionne, Drummondville, Qc

Puck drop: 5 PM AST

Web coverage: https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166733

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32008/

CAPE BRETON DRUMMONDVILLE

T7th in the Eastern Conference 4-3-1-2 (Away: 3-1-0-0) RECORD T7th in the Western Conference 4-4-1-1 (Home: 3-0-1-1)

3-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-1-0

26GF/30GA GF/GA 30GF/41GA

Friday, Cape Breton 4 @ Baie-Comeau 3 (SO) LAST GAME RESULT Friday, Drummondville 2 @ Baie-Comeau 8

Lewis Gendron (9 points in 10 games) LEADING SCORER Jesse Allecia (9 points in 10 games)

16th, 12.2% POWER PLAY 13th, 15.4%

2nd, 89.5% PENALTY KILL 18th, 66.7%

Blake Burke, Will Murphy INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Elliot Lacroix, Hugo Dufour







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2025

Eagles Look for Perfect Quebec Road Trip in Drummondville - Cape Breton Eagles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.