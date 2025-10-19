Eagles Road Trip Ends with Defeat in Drummondville

Published on October 19, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Renaud Poulin started and finished the scoring for the Drummondville Voltigeurs as they defeated the Cape Breton Eagles 4-1 on Sunday in Drummondville.

- Eliot Litalien scored for the Eagles with the assist going to Tomas Lavoie. The goal came shortly after Eagles forward Adam Klaus was denied on a penalty shot.

- Cape Breton's Hugo Charron & Drummondville's David Bosson were given game misconducts for fighting in the second period.

- Jan Larys stopped 25 of 26 shots in the win, while Félix Hamel stopped 31 of 35 shots in the loss.

Drummondville carried the play in the opening period, outshooting the Eagles 13-2, and were rewarded in the final four minutes when Renaud Poulin scored inside the right faceoff circle.

The Eagles came out better in the second period, and were denied a chance to tie the game early when Layrs turned aside the Klaus penalty shot. Not long after, Charron was given a minor for tripping and ended up fighting Bosson, who was given the instigator, with the teams staying five on five. Perhaps the Eagles gained momentum as Litalien put it through Larys for a game tying goal before the four minute mark.

The game turned in a span of 2:04 before the midway mark of regulation that saw the Volts take control of the game. First it was Jesse Allecia outwaiting Hamel and outdeking the Eagles goaltender to put Drummondville ahead. Yoan Tassé then added to the lead, tightly deking the puck in front of the net before slipping it by Hamel. 20 seconds later, Poulin completed the barrage as he put a shot in the top corner of the goal to make it 4-1.

The Eagles took some time to generate chances in the third period, and had a big one late in the third when Samuel Boyer was taken down by Yan Gaudreau on his way to the next. The Eagles were hoping to go to a power play but instead a roughing minor was given to Lucas Romeo and the Eagles were on the penalty kill for most of the final three minutes. The Eagles could get no closer and Drummondville collected a 4-1 win.

The Eagles are next in action on Saturday in Halifax against the Mooseheads. Puck drop is 7 PM The game is available for purchase on https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166741 and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Renauld Poulin (Drummondville) 2 goals, +2

2. Trent Gates (Drummondville) 2 assists, +2

3. Matteo Rotondi (Drummondville) 2 assists, +2

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury), Blake Burke (injury), Derek Andrews, Jacob Hartlin

Scratches For Drummondville: Elliot Lacroix (injury), Hugo Dufour (injury), Xavier Cormier

Final Shots On Goal: 35-26 in favour of Drummondville

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/1

Drummondville Power Play: 0/2







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.