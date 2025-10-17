Eagles Look to Sweep Two Game Set in Baie-Comeau

Published on October 17, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Cape Breton Eagles are looking to build on their first winning streak of the season as they finish up a back to back series with the Baie-Comeau tonight in Baie-Comeau.

The Eagles won the first of the two game set, posting a 3-2 victory on Thursday night. Reece Peitzsche led the Eagles attack with two goals, his second giving the Eagles their first lead of the night late in the second period. Tonight will be another special night for Peitzsche, as he plays his 200th game in the QMJHL. Goaltending was strong on both sides, with Félix Hamel stopping 27 of 29 shots in the win and Lucas Beckman stopping 38 of 41 in the loss.

Shawn Pearson, recently recalled by Baie-Comeau, and Kyle Powers, recently acquired by the Drakkar from Charlottetown, both wore letters in last night's game for the Drakkar. With Baie-Comeau holding four 20 year olds in the lineup, leading scorer Louis-Charles Plourde was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Centre Sportif Alcoa

Puck drop: 8 PM AST

Web coverage:https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166719

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31997/

CAPE BRETON BAIE-COMEAU

T7th Eastern Conference, 3-3-1-2 (Road: 2-1-0-0) RECORD 10th Eastern Conference, 0-8-2-1 (Home: 0-2-0-0)

2-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-8-2-1

22GF/27GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 19GF/43GA

Blake Burke, Will Murphy INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Filip Vlk, Alexis Bernier

Eliot Litalien (8 points in 9 games) LEADING SCORER Louis-Charles Plourde (8 points in 8 games)

T14th, 14.3% POWER PLAY 17th, 12.2%

1st, 91.4% PENALTY KILL T12th, 75%







