Quinn Returns to Junior A in Truro

Published on October 21, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles have announced Tuesday defenseman Logan Quinn has decided to join the Truro Bearcats of the MHL.

"Logan Quinn decided to make the move to go play for the Truro Bearcats, we understand and respect his decision, and we wish him the best of luck." Eagles General Manager Sylvain Couturier said.

The 18-year-old defenseman was drafted by the Eagles 89th Overall in the 2023 QMJHL Draft.

In his 2 seasons with the Eagles, he played a total of 33 games.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2025

Quinn Returns to Junior A in Truro - Cape Breton Eagles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.