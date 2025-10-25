Eagles Make First Visit to Halifax for Provincial Showdown with Mooseheads

Following some time in the national spotlight, two of the QMJHL's biggest rivals return to QMJHL action and look to hit the win column in 2025-26's first instalment of the Battle of Nova Scotia.

For the Eagles, its a continuation of a stretch of road games after the Eagles picked up two wins in Baie-Comeau before being defeated in Drummondville. The Eagles will play two games in less than 20 hours, with tonight's tilt in Halifax to be followed up with a matinee in Charlottetown at 2 PM on Sunday.

This past Tuesday, four Halifax Mooseheads players- forwards Daniel Walters, William Bent, Oleg Kulebyakin along with defenseman Eddy Doyle took part in the first ever QMJHL Top Prospects Game, with Kulebyakin collecting three assists and a goal in the shootout. Eagles forward Romain Litalien scored in regulation, helping Team Lafleur to the victory.

Kulebyakin is a new face, as is Dominion native and goaltender Owen Bresson, among a sea of familiar ones- in total, 17 players from last year's Mooseheads team have returned from last year's team. Among them is German blueliner Carlos Händel, who was drafted this past summer by the Montreal Canadiens. In addition to roster continuity, Halifax has enjoyed the home cooking to start the season- the Mooseheads have played nine of their first 11 games at home, helping them to a 7-4 record.

Earlier this week, the Eagles recalled defenseman William Dube from Collège Notre-Dame Albatros in the QM18AAA. This season he has 14 points and a +18 plus/minus rating in 12 games, and is expected to make his debut due to injury absences of Will Murphy & Tomas Lavoie.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166741

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32024/

CAPE BRETON HALIFAX

T7th in Eastern Conference, 4-4-1-2 (Away: 1-2-1-2) RECORD T3rd in Eastern Conference, 7-4-0-0 (Home: 6-3-0-0)

0-1-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-1-0-0

27GF/34GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 36GF/33GA

Sunday, Cape Breton 1 @ Drummondville 4 LAST GAME RESULT Saturday, Newfoundland 4 @ Halifax 2

Lewis Gendron (9 points in 11 games) LEADING SCORER Oleg Kulebiakin (9 points in 11 games)

17th, 11.9% POWER PLAY 18th, 11.4%

2nd, 90% PENALTY KILL 11th, 77.1%

Blake Burke, WIll Murphy INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Liam Kilfoil, Lincoln Waugh







