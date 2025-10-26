Eagles Finish Road Weekend with Visit to Islanders

Published on October 25, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles will finish a five-game road swing as they visit the league leading Charlottetown Islanders this afternoon at 2 PM.

The Eagles battled back in their weekend opener against Halifax, rallying from down 3-0 to make it 3-2 and then cutting a three goal margin to two goals before falling 5-3 to Halifax on Saturday. Lewis Gendron, who wore the captain's "C" in the absence of Tomas Lavoie due to injury, pushed the attack with a goal, an assist, and winning 17 of 25 faceoffs.

Charlottetown is coming off of just their second regulation loss of the season, a 4-2 defeat to Moncton on Friday. Interestingly, despite their place atop the league, the Islanders have a goal differential of just +2. The offense has been impressive though, with William Shields placing third in the league in goals, Ross Campbell & Nathan Leek both in the top 20 in points, and Marcus Kearsey second among defensemen. (Campbell will miss this afternoon's game, serving the third game of three game suspension.)

The Islanders had three players listed on the recent NHL Central Scouting list for the 2026 NHL draft- defensemen Nikita Voyaga & Émile-Alexandro Lemieux-Goupil and forward Nolan Duskocy. (The Eagles had two players listed- forwards Romain Litalien & Maxime Sauthier.)

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Eastlink Centre, Charlottetown, PE

Puck drop: 2 PM AST

Web coverage: https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166748

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32025/

CAPE BRETON CHARLOTTETOWN

T7th in Eastern Conference, 4-5-1-2 (Away: 3-3-0-0) RECORD 9-2-1-2 (Home: 4-1-1-1)

0-2-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-1-0-1

30GF/39GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 52GF/50GA

Saturday, Cape Breton 3 @ Halifax 5 LAST GAME RESULT Friday, Moncton 4 @ Charlottetown 2

Lewis Gendron (11 points in 12 games) LEADING SCORER Ross Campbell (16 points in 12 games)

17th, 11.9% POWER PLAY 7th, 24%

3rd, 87.8% PENALTY KILL 12th, 75.8%

Tomas Lavoie, Will Murphy, Eliot Litalien INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Maxwell Jardine







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.