Eagles Finish Road Weekend with Visit to Islanders
Published on October 25, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Cape Breton Eagles News Release
The Cape Breton Eagles will finish a five-game road swing as they visit the league leading Charlottetown Islanders this afternoon at 2 PM.
The Eagles battled back in their weekend opener against Halifax, rallying from down 3-0 to make it 3-2 and then cutting a three goal margin to two goals before falling 5-3 to Halifax on Saturday. Lewis Gendron, who wore the captain's "C" in the absence of Tomas Lavoie due to injury, pushed the attack with a goal, an assist, and winning 17 of 25 faceoffs.
Charlottetown is coming off of just their second regulation loss of the season, a 4-2 defeat to Moncton on Friday. Interestingly, despite their place atop the league, the Islanders have a goal differential of just +2. The offense has been impressive though, with William Shields placing third in the league in goals, Ross Campbell & Nathan Leek both in the top 20 in points, and Marcus Kearsey second among defensemen. (Campbell will miss this afternoon's game, serving the third game of three game suspension.)
The Islanders had three players listed on the recent NHL Central Scouting list for the 2026 NHL draft- defensemen Nikita Voyaga & Émile-Alexandro Lemieux-Goupil and forward Nolan Duskocy. (The Eagles had two players listed- forwards Romain Litalien & Maxime Sauthier.)
Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!
Venue: Eastlink Centre, Charlottetown, PE
Puck drop: 2 PM AST
Web coverage: https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166748
Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com
Twitter: @cbehockey
Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32025/
CAPE BRETON CHARLOTTETOWN
T7th in Eastern Conference, 4-5-1-2 (Away: 3-3-0-0) RECORD 9-2-1-2 (Home: 4-1-1-1)
0-2-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-1-0-1
30GF/39GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 52GF/50GA
Saturday, Cape Breton 3 @ Halifax 5 LAST GAME RESULT Friday, Moncton 4 @ Charlottetown 2
Lewis Gendron (11 points in 12 games) LEADING SCORER Ross Campbell (16 points in 12 games)
17th, 11.9% POWER PLAY 7th, 24%
3rd, 87.8% PENALTY KILL 12th, 75.8%
Tomas Lavoie, Will Murphy, Eliot Litalien INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Maxwell Jardine
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2025
- Eagles Finish Road Weekend with Visit to Islanders - Cape Breton Eagles
- O What a Night for Kulebiakin - Halifax Mooseheads
- Mooseheads Top Eagles in First Matchup of Season - Cape Breton Eagles
- Regiment Sweep Sea Dogs in 5-1 Win - Newfoundland Regiment
- Islanders Fall to Wildcats, Set Sights on Sunday Showdown with Eagles - Charlottetown Islanders
- Cats Get Halloween Treat as Desnoyers Returns - Moncton Wildcats
- Eagles Make First Visit to Halifax for Provincial Showdown with Mooseheads - Cape Breton Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.