Shields Nets Hat Trick as Islanders Earn Point in Shootout Loss

Published on October 18, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders dropped a heartbreaker on home ice Friday night, falling 5-4 in a shootout to the Val D'Or Foreurs. Despite the loss, goaltender Donald Hickey remains undefeated in regulation, earning his first loss of the season in the shootout.

It was a night full of momentum swings and highlight performances - most notably from Will Shields, who recorded his second hat trick of the season, and Antoine Provencher, who stayed hot with his second goal in as many games.

The Islanders got off to a sluggish start, taking an early penalty just over a minute into the game. They managed to kill it off without allowing a shot, but the period remained scrappy and uncharacteristically sloppy for the Isles.

Val D'Or struck first with just over five minutes left in the opening frame, before Antoine Provencher responded on a 2-on-1 rush, finishing a slick feed from Nathan Leek to tie things up at one. The Foreurs, however, regained the lead moments later on a breakaway to make it 2-1 after twenty minutes.

The middle frame saw the Islanders struggling to find their rhythm, spending much of the period killing penalties. The Foreurs extended their lead to 3-1 midway through, but Donald Hickey stood tall under pressure, turning aside several high-danger chances.

With under five minutes left, Will Shields fired home his first of the night with a signature wrist shot to bring the Isles within one. The Islanders headed into the final frame down 3-2, despite being outshot 21-13 through 40 minutes.

Early in the third, Shields struck again - this time burying a pass from Matt Butler to even the score 3-3. The Foreurs answered quickly on the powerplay to retake the lead, but the Isles' top scorer wasn't done yet.

Just minutes later, Shields completed the hat trick, igniting the Eastlink Centre crowd and tying the game 4-4. The Isles dominated play down the stretch, generating multiple chances on a four-minute powerplay, but couldn't find the go-ahead goal.

The teams headed to overtime deadlocked at four goals each.

Both sides traded chances in an action-packed overtime period, but neither could seal it.

In the shootout, Hickey continued his strong play, making several key stops, but Val D'Or managed the lone goal to steal the win.

Despite the loss, the Islanders showed resilience after a shaky start, battling back behind another statement performance from Will Shields and a steady effort from Donald Hickey in net.

Charlottetown will look to bounce back next week as they return home to face the Moncton Wildcats - puck drop set for Friday night at the Eastlink Centre. Tickets available online or in person at the Eastlink Centre Box Office.







