MacKinnon Faces Former Team as Isles Meet Wildcats Tonight

Published on October 23, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The stage is set for a big Friday night at the Eastlink Centre as the Charlottetown Islanders host the Moncton Wildcats for the first time this season.

It's a matchup packed with storylines, key performances, and even a little extra excitement beyond the rink - with Game 1 of the World Series featuring the Toronto Blue Jays set to follow later tonight.

For Islanders defenceman Dylan MacKinnon, this one will be special. The veteran blue-liner will face his former team for the first time since hoisting the Gilles-Courteau Trophy with Moncton last spring. Now wearing black & gold, MacKinnon has been a steady presence on the Isles' back end and will look to make a statement against some familiar faces.

Up front, few players in the country have been as hot as Will Shields, who enters tonight tied for the QMJHL lead in goals with 11, thanks to two hat tricks already this season.

Including one in the team's last outing, a hard-fought shootout loss to Val-d'Or. The Isles may have fallen short that night, but they continue to show resilience in every game, proving to be one of the toughest teams in the league to put away.

The numbers back it up - Charlottetown sits first in the QMJHL standings and sixth overall in the CHL's national rankings, despite having played more games (13) than any other team to start the season.

The offensive firepower doesn't stop with Shields. Nathan Leek sits third in the league in goals with 9, while goaltender Donald Hickey continues to shine between the pipes, leading the league with 8 wins and only one loss - that same shootout defeat last weekend.

On the other side, Moncton has been getting strong goaltending from Rudy Guimond and a breakout performance from rookie forward Niko Tournas, who has 14 points in 10 games to lead the Wildcats in scoring. Head coach Gardiner MacDougall will have his group hungry to bounce back after a 5-3 loss to Victoriaville in their last outing.

Meanwhile, Jim Hulton's Islanders will be focused on reclaiming the win column and continuing their impressive early-season form. Fans will also get their first look at the Islanders' new gold third jerseys, making their debut tonight under the bright lights at the Eastlink Centre.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

And don't forget - the Isles are back in action Sunday at 2 p.m. for a special Crocs Party Game against the Cape Breton Eagles! The first 500 fans through the doors will receive a free Crocs charm, and there'll be a player signing in the lobby after the game. Buy tickets online or in person at the Eastlink Centre Box Office.

