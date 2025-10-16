Toonie Dog Night Kicks off Doubleheader at Home

Published on October 16, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Islanders are back in action tonight at the Eastlink Centre for the first game of a home doubleheader, taking on the Victoriaville Tigres on Toonie Dog Night - where fans can enjoy $2 hotdogs and happy hour pricing (19+) all game long.

After a hard-fought overtime loss to Newfoundland on Monday, the Isles remain in strong form with an 8-1-1-1 record, sitting 1st in the QMJHL and now ranked #7 in the entire CHL.

It's been a hot start across the lineup, with goaltender Donald Hickey leading the way between the pipes - a perfect 7-0 to start the season, the second-best start in franchise history behind Colten Ellis' 12 straight wins.

Up front, the offense continues to roll. Ross Campbell enters tonight's game tied for the league lead in assists and 4th in overall points, while Nathan Leek is lighting it up with 9 goals, good for 2nd in the league. On the blue line, Dylan MacKinnon has been a steady and physical presence since joining the Islanders, helping anchor one of the top defensive groups in the league.

Tonight's matchup marks a big opportunity for the Isles to build momentum on home ice. Both Victoriaville (4-4-0-0) and Val-d'Or (3-5-1-1) - who visit tomorrow night - sit near the bottom of the Western Conference standings with just eight points apiece.

One key focus for the Islanders will be discipline. The team took seven penalties in Monday's overtime loss, including five in the third period, something they'll look to clean up in this two-game set.

Victoriaville enters tonight's game coming off a loss in Halifax last night, and with a quick turnaround, the Isles will look to capitalize early and set the tone in front of what should be a lively Eastlink Centre crowd.

And a special shoutout - Happy Birthday to #16 defenseman Nikita Voyaga! He'll look to make it a night to remember with a strong performance on home ice.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Eastlink Centre. Don't miss out on the action - or the Toonie Dogs! Buy Tickets online or in person at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown Box Office.







