Thanksgiving Double-Header Kicks off this Afternoon vs. Regiment

Published on October 11, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







Puck Drop: 2:00 PM | Eastlink Centre, Charlottetown

The Charlottetown Islanders are back in action this afternoon at the Eastlink Centre, hosting the Newfoundland Regiment for the first of two back-to-back home games this Thanksgiving weekend.

Riding high atop the Eastern Conference standings, the Islanders (7-1-0-1) enter the matchup with a four-point lead over the Chicoutimi Saguenéens and no signs of slowing down.

Charlottetown is coming off yet another thrilling overtime victory Friday night, their third in the past five games. Nathan Leek played hero, burying his 9th goal of the season in extra time to seal the win. That tally puts Leek second in the league in goals, while linemate Ross Campbell continues to light up the scoresheet-tied for the QMJHL lead in assists and sitting 3rd overall in points.

Between the pipes, Donald Hickey has been nothing short of dominant, improving to a perfect 6-0 on the season and leading the league in wins.

The Islanders' knack for late-game heroics has defined their early success, showing resilience and composure when the pressure is on. Head Coach Jim Hulton's group will look to clean up some details while keeping their momentum rolling against a hungry Newfoundland squad eager to bounce back, after two straight losses to the CHL's top-ranked Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

This afternoon's contest also carries an extra layer of pride, with four Islanders-Matt Butler, Marcus Kearsey, Donald Hickey, and Jabez Seymour-set to face off against their home-province team. Earlier this season, Charlottetown travelled to the Rock and came away with two wins, and the Newfoundland natives will be determined to repeat that success on home ice.

The Regiment, meanwhile, bring some firepower of their own. League-leading scorer Justin Larose leads the charge offensively, while P.E.I. products Dawson Sharkey, Liam Arsenault, and Tyler Wood will look to make an impact in front of family and friends.

Fans can expect an intense and physical matchup between these familiar foes. Dating back to last year's spirited clashes when Newfoundland operated as the Bathurst Titan, games between these two clubs have rarely lacked emotion or energy.

With both teams eager to make a statement, this afternoon's tilt at the Eastlink Centre has all the makings of another Thanksgiving weekend thriller in Charlottetown.

Buy Tickets online here or in person at the Eastlink Centre Box Office.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.