Islanders with 5 Alumni in the NHL

The 2025-2026 National Hockey League season begins today and 71 former QMJHL players are part of the 32 opening-day rosters.

Your Charlottetown Islanders have 5 alumni playing in the NHL this season including Pierre-Olivier Joseph (VAN), Samuel Blais (TOR), Colten Ellis (BUF), Ross Johnston (ANA), William Trudeau (MON).

The Montreal Canadiens lead the NHL with six QMJHL alumni, which are Zackary Bolduc, Alexandre Carrier, Noah Dobson, Samuel Montembeault, Joe Veleno and William Trudeau, who is currently on the injured list.

An NHL team located very close to QMJHL territory, the Ottawa Senators, follows with five former members of our league, namely Thomas Chabot, Claude Giroux, David Perron, Jordan Spence and Drake Batherson, who is also currently injured.

The New Jersey Devils also have five QMJHL alumni, and not the least: Jake Allen, Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, Dawson Mercer and Ondrej Palat.

Twenty-nine of the 32 NHL clubs employ at least one of our former skaters. The only exceptions are the Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets.

Note that with the addition of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and the Western Hockey League (WHL), no less than 402 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) alumni will start the season in the NHL, which makes up nearly half of the league (48%).

On that note, we wish a good season to our 71 former representatives!

Anaheim (1)

Ross Johnston

Boston (1)

Jeffrey Viel

Buffalo (1)

Colten Ellis

Calgary (4)

Matvei Gridin

Daniil Miromanov

Mackenzie Weegar

Jonathan Huberdeau (injured)

Carolina (2)

William Carrier

Nikolaj Ehlers

Chicago (1)

Louis Crevier

Colorado (3)

Samuel Girard

Nathan MacKinnon

Nikita Prishchepov (injured)

Columbus (3)

Charlie Coyle

Mathieu Olivier

Jordan Dumais (injured)

Dallas (1)

Mavrik Bourque

Detroit

none

Edmonton

none

Florida (3)

A.J. Greer

Dmitry Kulikov

Brad Marchand

Los Angeles (2)

Phillip Danault

Angus Booth (injured)

Minnesota (1)

Yakov Trenin

Montreal (6)

Zackary Bolduc

Alexandre Carrier

Noah Dobson

Samuel Montembeault

Joe Veleno

William Trudeau (injured)

Nashville (2)

Justin Barron

Jonathan Marchessault

New Jersey (5)

Jake Allen

Nico Hischier

Timo Meier

Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat

New York Islanders (3)

Jonathan Drouin

Anthony Duclair

Jean-Gabriel Pageau

New York Rangers (1)

Alexis Lafrenière

Ottawa (5)

Thomas Chabot

Claude Giroux

David Perron

Jordan Spence

Drake Batherson (injured)

Philadelphia (3)

Rodrigo Abols

Sean Couturier

Nicolas Deslauriers

Pittsburgh (3)

Sidney Crosby

Kristopher Letang

Anthony Mantha

San Jose (1)

Philipp Kurashev

Seattle (1)

Frédérick Gaudreau

St. Louis (2)

Mathieu Joseph

Zach Dean (injured)

Tampa Bay (2)

Yanni Gourde

Nikita Kucherov

Toronto (4)

Simon Benoit

Samuel Blais

Philippe Myers

Nicolas Roy

Utah (2)

Michael Carcone

Liam O'Brien (injured)

Vancouver (3)

Conor Garland

Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Guillaume Brisebois (injured)

Vegas (2)

Ivan Barbashev

Jérémy Lauzon

Washington (3)

Anthony Beauvillier

Pierre-Luc Dubois

Hendrix Lapierre

Winnipeg

none







