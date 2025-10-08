Islanders with 5 Alumni in the NHL
The 2025-2026 National Hockey League season begins today and 71 former QMJHL players are part of the 32 opening-day rosters.
Your Charlottetown Islanders have 5 alumni playing in the NHL this season including Pierre-Olivier Joseph (VAN), Samuel Blais (TOR), Colten Ellis (BUF), Ross Johnston (ANA), William Trudeau (MON).
The Montreal Canadiens lead the NHL with six QMJHL alumni, which are Zackary Bolduc, Alexandre Carrier, Noah Dobson, Samuel Montembeault, Joe Veleno and William Trudeau, who is currently on the injured list.
An NHL team located very close to QMJHL territory, the Ottawa Senators, follows with five former members of our league, namely Thomas Chabot, Claude Giroux, David Perron, Jordan Spence and Drake Batherson, who is also currently injured.
The New Jersey Devils also have five QMJHL alumni, and not the least: Jake Allen, Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, Dawson Mercer and Ondrej Palat.
Twenty-nine of the 32 NHL clubs employ at least one of our former skaters. The only exceptions are the Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets.
Note that with the addition of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and the Western Hockey League (WHL), no less than 402 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) alumni will start the season in the NHL, which makes up nearly half of the league (48%).
On that note, we wish a good season to our 71 former representatives!
Anaheim (1)
Ross Johnston
Boston (1)
Jeffrey Viel
Buffalo (1)
Colten Ellis
Calgary (4)
Matvei Gridin
Daniil Miromanov
Mackenzie Weegar
Jonathan Huberdeau (injured)
Carolina (2)
William Carrier
Nikolaj Ehlers
Chicago (1)
Louis Crevier
Colorado (3)
Samuel Girard
Nathan MacKinnon
Nikita Prishchepov (injured)
Columbus (3)
Charlie Coyle
Mathieu Olivier
Jordan Dumais (injured)
Dallas (1)
Mavrik Bourque
Detroit
none
Edmonton
none
Florida (3)
A.J. Greer
Dmitry Kulikov
Brad Marchand
Los Angeles (2)
Phillip Danault
Angus Booth (injured)
Minnesota (1)
Yakov Trenin
Montreal (6)
Zackary Bolduc
Alexandre Carrier
Noah Dobson
Samuel Montembeault
Joe Veleno
William Trudeau (injured)
Nashville (2)
Justin Barron
Jonathan Marchessault
New Jersey (5)
Jake Allen
Nico Hischier
Timo Meier
Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat
New York Islanders (3)
Jonathan Drouin
Anthony Duclair
Jean-Gabriel Pageau
New York Rangers (1)
Alexis Lafrenière
Ottawa (5)
Thomas Chabot
Claude Giroux
David Perron
Jordan Spence
Drake Batherson (injured)
Philadelphia (3)
Rodrigo Abols
Sean Couturier
Nicolas Deslauriers
Pittsburgh (3)
Sidney Crosby
Kristopher Letang
Anthony Mantha
San Jose (1)
Philipp Kurashev
Seattle (1)
Frédérick Gaudreau
St. Louis (2)
Mathieu Joseph
Zach Dean (injured)
Tampa Bay (2)
Yanni Gourde
Nikita Kucherov
Toronto (4)
Simon Benoit
Samuel Blais
Philippe Myers
Nicolas Roy
Utah (2)
Michael Carcone
Liam O'Brien (injured)
Vancouver (3)
Conor Garland
Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Guillaume Brisebois (injured)
Vegas (2)
Ivan Barbashev
Jérémy Lauzon
Washington (3)
Anthony Beauvillier
Pierre-Luc Dubois
Hendrix Lapierre
Winnipeg
none
