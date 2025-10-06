Islanders Cap off Road Trip with Thrilling Overtime Win in Drummondville

The Charlottetown Islanders wrapped up their record-long road trip in dramatic fashion Sunday evening, battling back from multiple deficits to defeat the Drummondville Voltigeurs 6-5 in overtime at the Centre Marcel Dionne.

The win secured five victories in six games for the Islanders, who now return home sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings.

It was a milestone night for Ross Campbell, who suited up for his 150th career QMJHL game and finished with 4 points on the evening. Donald Hickey, still undefeated this season, got the start in net as the Islanders dealt with a short bench missing Max Jardine, Jude Herron, Antoine Provencher, and suspended Alex Lemieux-Goupil.

Drummondville jumped on the Isles early, scoring on their first shot of the game when Filip Kovalcik's point shot found its way through a screen for his first QMJHL goal just 2:30 in. The Voltigeurs piled on with goals from Renaud Poulin and Trent Gates to make it 3-1 by the end of the opening frame, outshooting the tired Islanders 13-4.

CJ Watroba's second of the season briefly tied the game 1-1, but the Islanders clearly looked like a team playing its fourth game in five days.

The Turning Point

Drummondville extended their lead to 4-1 early in the second on a Jesse Allecia strike, but the Islanders finally found their legs and began their comeback.

Campbell set up Matt Butler to cut the deficit to 4-2, and then Nathan Leek took over. Leek buried back-to-back powerplay goals less than a minute apart-his seventh and eighth of the season-to erase the deficit and tie the game 4-4.

By the end of the period, the Islanders had completely flipped the momentum, outshooting Drummondville 13-6 in the middle frame and silencing the Voltigeurs crowd.

Trading Punches in the Third

The Voltigeurs briefly regained the lead on a controversial goal by David Bosson after a missed call in the Islanders' offensive zone, but Watroba struck again midway through the period, tying the game 5-5 with his second of the night. Campbell picked up his third assist of the game on the play, capping off a memorable milestone performance.

Neither team could find a winner in regulation, sending the game to overtime with the Islanders once again leaving it all on the ice.

Kearsey Delivers Again

Fittingly, it was captain Marcus Kearsey who sealed the win. Just as he did earlier on the trip, Kearsey played hero in sudden death, scoring his second overtime winner of the season and finishing the night with three points. Campbell added the assist, giving him a four-point night in his 150th career game.

The Isles skated away with a 6-5 victory, despite being outshot 29-26.

Looking Ahead

The Islanders finish their road trip with a 5-1-0 record, a stretch that has vaulted them into first place in the East. They now return to the Eastlink Centre for a much-anticipated homecoming, beginning Oct. 10th against the Saint John Sea Dogs.

