Islanders Dig Deep and Deliver Again with 4-3 Victory in Gatineau

Published on October 2, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders showed grit, determination, and plenty of resilience Thursday night at the Centre Slush Puppie, battling through adversity to secure a 4-3 victory over the Gatineau Olympiques.

It was another big night for Nathan Leek, who continued his torrid start to the season with two goals, including the game-winner late in the third period, to push his season tally to six goals in as many games.

The Islanders came out flying in the opening frame, controlling the pace with a heavy forecheck and outshooting Gatineau 12-8. Despite the strong start, it was the Olympiques who opened the scoring on just their second shot of the game.

Rookie CJ Watroba quickly responded for Charlottetown, burying his first career QMJHL goal midway through the period to even things up 1-1 after twenty minutes.

The second period belonged to the Islanders. Tyler Peddle's presence was on display early as he ripped home a snipe after beating two defenders to give the Isles a 2-1 edge. Moments later, Leek added to his highlight reel with a rocket of a shot (his fifth of the season) stretching the lead to 3-1.

Gatineau would cut into the deficit with a late power-play marker, setting the stage for a tense final period with the Islanders ahead 3-2.

Tired legs showed in the third as Charlottetown, playing their second game in as many nights, found themselves under pressure. Gatineau tied the game 3-3 midway through the period, but the Islanders didn't fold.

With five minutes left, Leek delivered again, slipping in a backdoor finish off a feed from Jude Herron and Owen Conrad to restore the lead.

From there, it was all about grit and guts. A series of questionable penalties gave Gatineau multiple chances late, including a 6-on-4 advantage with their goalie pulled. The Islanders' penalty killers, and goaltender Donald Hickey, stood tall. Hickey capped off his night with a highlight-reel stop in the dying seconds to seal the win.

Shots finished 28-27 in favour of Charlottetown, who improved to 4-0 on their road trip and remain undefeated in regulation this season. Leek earned first-star honours for his two-goal performance, while Hickey picked up his fourth win between the pipes (remaining undefeated).

The Islanders now face their toughest test yet as they wrap up their three-in-three tomorrow night against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, the top-ranked team in the CHL. Despite the challenge ahead, Charlottetown continues to show the heart and resilience of a team ready to contend.







