Islanders Begin 3-In-3 in Shawinigan

Published on September 30, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders continue their six-game road trip tonight as they roll into Shawinigan to face the Cataractes at 8:00 p.m. at Centre Gervais Auto.

It's the first stop in a demanding three-games-in-three-nights stretch through Quebec that will also see the Islanders face Gatineau and Blainville-Boisbriand this weekend.

The Isles enter the contest red-hot, sitting atop the Eastern Conference with 7 points through their first four games - the second-best start in franchise history. Only the 2019 squad had more, with 9 points over the same span.

Charlottetown has built its strong start on elite special teams and timely scoring, notching three regulation wins and a shootout loss in Halifax.

The team's firepower has been on full display. Donald Hickey was outstanding during last weekend's sweep in Newfoundland, where the Islanders handed the Regiment the first two losses in their team's short QMJHL history. Nathan Leek has scored in every game this season, extending his streak to four straight. Will Shields has been equally dangerous with three goals in four games, while Tyler Peddle has chipped in goals in back-to-back outings. Meanwhile, Matt Butler and company continue to anchor a lethal Islanders powerplay.

Behind the bench, Head Coach and General Manager Jim Hulton reached a milestone in Newfoundland, securing his 350th career QMJHL win. His squad will be tested again tonight against a Cataractes team always tough to beat at home.

Following Shawinigan, the Islanders travel to Gatineau tomorrow for an 8:00 p.m. tilt against the Olympiques before capping the back-to-back-to-back Sunday night against the CHL's top-ranked team, the undefeated Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

The Armada boast a stacked lineup, including two NHL first-round picks, Bill Zonnon and Justin Carbonneau, as well as former Islander Zachary Plamondon, acquired by Blainville in the Vincent Gladu trade.

It's a challenging stretch, but the Islanders look confident, competitive, and poised to keep their strong early-season momentum rolling.

Fans can catch all the action live on FloHockey.tv or listen locally on Max 93.1 FM.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.