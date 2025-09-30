2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings unveiled for Week 2

Published on September 30, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today unveiled its Week 2 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott for the 2025-26 season.

The Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (4-0-0-0) of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) holds No. 1 for a second straight week after extending their perfect start, led by NHL prospects Jakub Milota and Arseni Radkov in goal and a CHL-best eight assists from Vincent Desjardins. Right behind, the Windsor Spitfires (5-0-0-0) of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) remain unbeaten with the CHL's top goal differential (+19), while the Brantford Bulldogs (2-0-1-0) climb to No. 3 on the strength of Caleb Malhotra's five-point performance in a 7-2 win over Sudbury.

Further down, the 2026 Memorial Cup hosts, the Kelowna Rockets (2-1-0-0) of the Western Hockey League (WHL), rose two spots to No. 8 after sweeping Penticton, powered by 2025 CHL Import Draft first-overall pick Tomas Poletin's three goals and four points in his debut weekend. At No. 10, the Owen Sound Attack (4-0-0-0) of the OHL entered the rankings after extending their undefeated streak to four games, backstopped by the stellar tandem of Carter George and Trenten Bennett, including a 5-2 win over No. 6 Kitchener.

For the 2025-26 season, fans can catch every game with FloHockey streaming the OHL and QMJHL, and Victory+ serving as the home of the WHL. FloHockey features full regular-season and playoff coverage for the OHL and QMJHL, while Victory+ offers free access to every WHL game along with playoffs and more.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 2

1. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

2. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

3. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

4. Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

5. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

6. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

7. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

8. Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

9. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

10. Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

For information and details about each club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2025-26-chl-top-10-rankings-week-2.

The next rankings will be released the week of October 6, following the second week of regular season action in all three member leagues of the CHL.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.