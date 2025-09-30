2026 Prospect of the Week - Danai Shaiikov

Published on September 30, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Throughout the 2025-26 regular season, the QMJHL will be highlighting one player that is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on a weekly basis.

The most outstanding prospect in the second week of QMJHL action is Gatineau Olympiques goaltender Danai Shaiikov.

A native of Almaty, Kazakhstan, the goaltender pushed his record to a perfect 3-0-0-0 this season with two wins over the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

First, he recorded a 5-1 home win by turning aside 19 shots on Friday night, before achieving the same result on Saturday, needing 22 saves and a shootout to defeat the Drakkar by a 2-1 score this time.

He finished the week with a .953 save percentage and a GAA of 0.96.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.