2026 Prospect of the Week - Danai Shaiikov
Published on September 30, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Throughout the 2025-26 regular season, the QMJHL will be highlighting one player that is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on a weekly basis.
The most outstanding prospect in the second week of QMJHL action is Gatineau Olympiques goaltender Danai Shaiikov.
A native of Almaty, Kazakhstan, the goaltender pushed his record to a perfect 3-0-0-0 this season with two wins over the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.
First, he recorded a 5-1 home win by turning aside 19 shots on Friday night, before achieving the same result on Saturday, needing 22 saves and a shootout to defeat the Drakkar by a 2-1 score this time.
He finished the week with a .953 save percentage and a GAA of 0.96.
