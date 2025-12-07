Travel Wear and Tear Evident as Regiment Take the First of Our Doubleheader

The Charlottetown Islanders opened their Newfoundland doubleheader on Saturday afternoon but couldn't find enough offense in a tough 5-2 loss to the Regiment. Despite a strong goaltending performance from Newfoundland native Donald Hickey, who turned aside 40 shots, the Isles were unable to overcome a slow start and a heavy shot disadvantage.

The Regiment struck early, with PEI native Liam Arsenault putting Newfoundland ahead less than two minutes in. Charlottetown had a chance to answer quickly on an early power play, but the Regiment penalty kill set the tone and the Isles struggled to generate shots. Newfoundland carried the momentum through the frame, outshooting the Islanders 14-3 and holding a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Offense was hard to come by for both sides early in the second, but the Islanders finally broke through on their fourth shot of the game. Antoine Provencher tied it up after a setup from Newfoundland-born Marcus Kearsey, swinging some life back into the Charlottetown bench.

Momentum snowballed as Anthony Flanagan struck with 8:13 remaining, giving the Isles a 2-1 lead despite being heavily outshot. Newfoundland answered back after a lengthy goal-review, knotting the game 2-2 heading into the intermission. The Regiment held a commanding 29-9 shot advantage, but Hickey's outstanding play kept the game within reach.

The Islanders opened the third on a power play, but the Regiment flipped the script. Fresh out of the box, Noah Laberge broke in alone and scored to restore Newfoundland's lead. Charlottetown pushed for an equalizer, but Newfoundland continued to control possession.

A slashing call on Nathan Leek gave the Regiment another opportunity, and they capitalized with a rebound goal from Maddex Marmulak to make it 4-2. Moments later, Marmulak delivered a dangerous hit from behind on Leek, earning only a minor despite the dangerous play.

Charlottetown appeared to make it a one-goal game when Ross Campbell buried a rebound on the power play, but after review the goal was waved off for goalie interference. Any late push was halted when PEI native Dawson Sharkey hit the empty net, sealing the Regiment's 5-2 victory.

Shots finished 45-16 for the home side.

Looking Ahead: Rematch Tomorrow Night

The Islanders won't have to wait long for another chance. Tomorrow night brings Game Two of the doubleheader, and Charlottetown will be looking for a much sharper start and more consistent offensive pressure.

With important points on the line and plenty of pride in this growing rivalry, expect a determined effort from the Isles as they try to split the weekend on the Rock.







