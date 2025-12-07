Back on the Rock: Islanders Start Weekend Matchup vs. Regiment

Published on December 7, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders kick off a two-game set in Newfoundland this afternoon, opening the first half of a highly anticipated doubleheader against the Regiment. It's the fifth meeting of the season between the teams, and with the series tight and emotions always high in this matchup, today's opener sets the tone for a pivotal weekend on the road.

The Islanders have taken three of the first four meetings, but the Regiment claimed the most recent showdown in dramatic fashion, edging out a 6-5 overtime win. With both teams coming in hungry, every point on this trip carries weight.

Today's matchup also has a special feel for five Islanders returning home to play in front of family and friends: Marcus Kearsey, Donald Hickey, Jabez Seymour, Matt Butler, and Will Morgan. Between the familiar crowd and a tough opponent, emotions will be high from puck drop.

The Regiment continue to be powered by the league's most dangerous scorer, Justin Larose, who leads all players with a remarkable 43 goals. The Islanders will look to counter with strong goaltending, led by home-province standout Donald Hickey, who enters the day tied for second in the league with 14 wins, and a red-hot Nathan Leek.

Special teams could also play a major role. Newfoundland's Dawson Sharkey, a PEI native, sits atop the league with 4 shorthanded goals, just one ahead of Islanders forward Anthony Flanagan. With two of the top shorty threats on the ice, special teams can be a major factor.

Charlottetown rolls into Newfoundland riding a wave of offense, fresh off back-to-back statement wins, 8-2 over Saint John and 6-3 against Rouyn-Noranda. With confidence high and a chance to set the tone in the first leg of the doubleheader, the Islanders will look to keep the goals coming and keep control of the season series.

Puck drops this afternoon-let the weekend battle begin.







