Today's Game Delayed Until 4:30pm

Published on December 7, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Attention fans, due to a travel issue for Val d'Or, today's game will be delayed until 4:30pm. Doors will still open at 2pm with reduced amenities inside Scotiabank Centre. We apologize for any inconvenience.







