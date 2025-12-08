55 Cup: Voltigeurs Are Champions

Drummondville Voltigeurs lineup

Trois-Rivières, QC - The Drummondville Voltigeurs won the first-ever 55 Cup with a 5-0 victory over the Victoriaville Tigres on Sunday at the Hippodrome de Trois-Rivières.

Jesse Allecia led the attack for Drummondville with one goal and two assists, while Yoan Tassé scored twice.

David Bosson and Maxime Lafond scored the other goals for the champions, who fired 49 shots and led 2-0 after one period and 3-0 after two.

The Omnifab 55 Cup was a QMJHL tournament organized during the Ellipse Assurances Winter Classic; 55 Cup games counted in the regular season standings.

