Charlottetown Aims to Rebound against Slumping Mooseheads

Published on December 11, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

After a gritty 2-1 shootout loss in Newfoundland, the Islanders are right back at it tonight, heading into Scotiabank Centre for a crucial road matchup with the Halifax Mooseheads. With just one day of rest after the long trip home from Newfoundland, the Islanders will need to dig deep, but they've got a big opportunity in front of them.

Charlottetown and Halifax have split the season series down the middle, each side taking two of their four meetings so far. The most recent matchup went the Islanders' way: a 2-1 victory in Halifax where Will Shields played hero, scoring both of the Islanders' goals.

This time around, the momentum might be tilted in the Islanders' favour again. Halifax enters tonight struggling, having dropped four of their last five and riding a three-game losing streak. For an Islanders team eager to get back in the win column following a tough road swing, this is a prime chance to regain footing in the standings.

Between the pipes, Donald Hickey continues to shine. The Newfoundland native sits tied for second in the league in wins and was outstanding over the weekend in his home province. Up front, Nathan Leek leads the way with 18 goals on the season, holding a narrow edge over Halifax's top scorer Oleg Kulebiakin, who sits at 17.

Tonight's game also sets the stage for a quick turnaround: the Mooseheads come to Charlottetown on Sunday for the annual Teddy Bear Toss Game at the Eastlink Centre.

Puck drop in Halifax tonight for another tightly contested battle between two maritime rivals.







