Sea Dogs Announce Details for 2026 Dog Bowl Tournament

Published on December 11, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs have announced details for the 2026 Dog Bowl Tournament, a high school hockey tournament showcasing high school hockey teams in the region.

The 2026 Dog Bowl Tournament presented by Dino Contracting will feature two divisions, AA and AAA, with four teams in each. Kennebecasis Valley High School, St. Malachy's Memorial High School, St. Stephen High School, and the defending champion Sussex Regional High School will compete in the AAA division, while Harbour View High School, Saint John High School, Simonds High School and Hampton High School square off in the AA division.

The tournament kicks off Saturday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m., when the Saint John High School Greyhounds take on the Hampton High School Huskies in the AA opener. All four single-elimination semifinals will be played on day one, with the winners advancing to the championship games on Sunday, Jan. 11. The AA final is scheduled for 10 a.m., followed by the Sea Dogs facing the Newfoundland Regiment at 3 p.m. The AAA final is set for 7 p.m., following the Sea Dogs game. Click here for the full tournament schedule.

For the second straight year, the tournament MVP, selected by the Sea Dogs' hockey operations staff, will earn an invite to the team's 2026 training camp next August. Sussex Regional High School Sonics forward Bryce Cunningham was last year's MVP and took part in the Sea Dogs 2025 training camp.

Ticket information for the 2026 Dog Bowl Tournament presented by Dino Contracting will be announced next week.

-

Single-Game Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.ca. Flex Packs (32, 16, and 18 games) are available online HERE or by calling the Sea Dogs office at 506-657-3647 from noon to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.