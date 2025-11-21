Game Preview - Tonight at 7:00 p.m. vs Wildcats

Published on November 21, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Following a 6-3 win over the division-leading Charlottetown Islanders last night, the Saint John Sea Dogs face another tough test tonight at TD Station.

The Sea Dogs scored three times in the opening period and never looked back. Jacob Beaulieu and Matthew Krayer led the way with two points apiece while Zach Morin scored the game-winner at 10:40 of the third period.

The Wildcats last outing was Wednesday night when they defeated the Sherbrooke Phoenix 6-1 on home ice. Moncton is third in the QMJHL's Eastern Conference with a 12-6-2-0 record.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Sea Dogs forward Jacob Beaulieu has upped his production in recent weeks with three points in his last four games. The 19-year-old has seven points in 12 games this season already surpassing his career-high.

SCORING LEADERS

POINTS: SNB - Olivier Groulx (20) | MON - Alex Mercier (25)

GOALS: SNB - Dylan Rozzi (9) | MON - Niko Tournas (13)

ASSISTS: SNB - Olivier Groulx (13) | MON - Alex Mercier (16)

NEXT HOME GAME

Friday, November 28 @ 7:00 p.m. - vs Charlottetown Islanders

