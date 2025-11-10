Courchesne Posts Shutout as Sea Dogs Blank Tigres 6-0

Published on November 9, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

VICTORIAVILLE, QC - Rafaël Courchesne shut the door Sunday afternoon, stopping all 26 shots he faced as the Saint John Sea Dogs wrapped up a three-game road trip with a 6-0 win over the Victoriaville Tigres.

The scoring started early at 3:19 when Alex Donovan scored on a pass from Cameron Chartrand on the man advantage. Saint John outshot Victoriaville 12-4 after one.

At 5:09 of the second, Everett Baldwin's wrist shot from the point beat a screened Gabriel D'Aigle to make it 2-0. With eight minutes to go in the frame, Donovan slid the puck to Elliot Dubé and he went top shelf. The second period concluded with Saint John leading 3-0 and outshooting Victoriaville 28-20.

A Tigres turnover just 29 seconds into the third led to Olivers Murnieks scoring on a feed from Angelo Fullerton while shorthanded. Less than a minute later, Dylan Rozzi showed some fancy stickwork, pulling the puck to his backhand and sliding it past D'Aigle on a setup from Baldwin extending the lead to five. With five minutes to play, Rozzi scored his ninth of the season and second of the game to put the finishing touches on the win.

STATISTICS

SOG: SNB - 46 | VIC - 26

PP: SNB - 1/3 | VIC - 0/3

Faceoffs: SNB - 34 | VIC - 37

3 STARS

1st: SNB - Rafaël Courchesne - 26 saves, shutout

2nd: SNB - Angelo Fullerton - 3A

3rd: SNB - Everett Baldwin - 1G, 1A

NEXT HOME GAME

Saturday, November 15 @ 7:00 p.m. - vs Quebec Remparts

