Sea Dogs Return from Break with 6-3 Win over Islanders

Published on December 28, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

SAINT JOHN, N.B. - Olivier Groulx powered a four-goal second period finishing with two goals and two assists as the Saint John Sea Dogs beat the Charlottetown Islanders 6-3 in their first game back after the Christmas break. Justin Robinson stopped 34 of 37 shots to earn third star honours at TD Station.

Alexis Beaulieu scored twice for the Islanders before the midway mark of the first but Saint John pulled within one before the intermission when Dylan Rozzi scored as he fell to the ice, with assists to William Yared and Robinson. Charlottetown led 2-1 and held a 9-6 shots edge after one.

Less than two minutes into the second, on the power play, Alexis Joseph dropped the puck to Alex Donovan for a one-timer to tie it 2-2. Groulx added another power play marker at 5:39, burying a loose puck that Hudson Bradley couldn't cover. At 8:30, Everett Baldwin picked the glove-side corner on a feed from Groulx and Olivier Duhamel. With six minutes left in the frame, while shorthanded, Angelo Fullerton's shot deflected in off Groulx's skate to make it 5-2. Saint John outshot Charlottetown 17-10 in the period.

Five minutes into the third, Dylan MacKinnon scored his first as an Islander on a setup from Beaulieu and Ross Campbell. Charlottetown pulled Bradley at 17:25 for the extra skater, but Fullerton added the empty-netter less than a minute later to seal the 6-3 final.

STATISTICS

SOG: SNB - 29 | CHA - 37

PP: SNB - 2/4 | CHA - 1/6

Faceoffs: SNB - 30 | CHA - 33

3 STARS

1st: SNB - Olivier Groulx - 2G, 2A

2nd: SNB - Alex Donovan - 1G, 2A

3rd: SNB - Justin Robinson - 34 saves

