Islanders Open Second Half in Saint John

Published on December 28, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders return to action this afternoon as they open the second half of the season against the Saint John Sea Dogs at 3:00pm at TD Station.

Today's matchup marks the Islanders' first game back following the holiday break and the official start of the back half of the QMJHL schedule. Charlottetown enters the contest sitting third overall in the league after an up-and-down first half that still saw them establish themselves among the QMJHL's top contenders.

The Islanders made a pair of roster additions heading into the break's conclusion, announcing the signing of goaltender Jack Carter while also adding forward Alexis Beaulieu as an affiliate player. Both additions provide valuable depth as the grind of the second half begins.

Between the pipes, Donald Hickey has been nothing short of a workhorse. The Islanders' netminder has started 29 of the team's 33 games this season and sits tied for third in the league in wins, playing a pivotal role in Charlottetown's position near the top of the standings.

Offensively, Nathan Leek has been one of the league's most dangerous scorers, currently seventh in the QMJHL in goals with 21 through the first half of the season. Leek will look to carry that scoring touch into the second half after a dominant performance against Saint John earlier this season.

Captain Marcus Kearsey continues to anchor the Islanders' blue line, leading all QMJHL defensemen in goals with nine and totaling 30 points in 31 games.

The Islanders face a Saint John team sitting near the bottom of the standings, though one that boasts plenty of young talent. Rookie forward Alexis Joseph, the first overall pick in the 2025 QMJHL Draft, leads the Sea Dogs in scoring and has been a bright spot through an impressive first half of his QMJHL career.

Charlottetown enters the afternoon with confidence against Saint John, having won two of the three meetings between the teams this season. The most recent matchup saw the Islanders dominate 8-2 at TD Station, highlighted by a four-point night from Nathan Leek, who recorded a hat trick and an assist.

Following today's game, the Islanders won't have to wait long for a rematch. The two teams will meet again tomorrow night in Charlottetown for the second game of the back-to-back, with puck drop set for 7:00pm at home. Buy Tickets

With a strong first half behind them and the second half officially underway, the Islanders look to set the tone right out of the gate this afternoon in Saint John.







