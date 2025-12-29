Regiment Roll over Moose in Return from Holidays

Published on December 28, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Newfoundland Regiment had their way with the Mooseheads as the teams returned to action following the QMJHL's holiday break. The visitors scored a 5-2 win in front of 9,922 fans at Scotiabank Centre with Blake Pilgrim-Edwards leading the attack. The first star of the game scored twice and Newfoundland pulled even in the standings with Halifax for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Mooseheads trailed for more than 58 minutes after Pilgrim-Edwards struck just 1:22 into the game. His second of the contest came midway through the opening period before Quinn Kennedy tallied on the power play to get Halifax on the board.

Liam Arsenault regained the two goal advantage for the Regiment in the early goings of the second period when he broke in all alone to bury a shorthanded marker, making it a 3-1 game. Danny Walters got the crowd back into it when he once again cut the deficit to one at 13:23 of the middle stanza after putting home a backhand shot moments after stepping out of the penalty box.

That was as close as the Herd would get as Matys St-Gelais and Justin Larose tacked onto the Newfoundland lead to put the game out of reach.

Halifax's record drops to 17-13-1-1 at the exact midway point of the season. The Mooseheads will kick off their final 32 game stretch on home ice Tuesday night at 7pm when they entertain the Cape Breton Eagles at Scotiabank Centre. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.