Wildcats Storm Back to Earn Shootout Win

Published on December 28, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats opened the second half of the QMJHL season with a dramatic comeback and 6-5 shootout victory over the Cape Breton Eagles Sunday afternoon in Sydney's Centre 200.

The Eagles flew into a 4-0 first period lead - the Cats responded with five consecutive goals and took a 5-4 lead late into the third period before the Cape forced overtime with a powerplay goal.

The Cats dominated the OT outshooting the Eagles 7-2.

In the shootout, Simon Binkley scored the clincher giving the Cats their 23rd win of the season.

Defenseman Tommy Bleyl led the way with a goal (6th) and two assists, other Wildcats goals to Kuzma Voronin (10th), Rian Chudzinski (8th), Simon Binkley (14th) and Gabe Smith (14th).

Rudy Guimond posted his Q-leading 20th win with 21 saves and assisted on the Bleyl goal. Newly acquired defenseman Evan Depatie picked up an assist in his Cats debut.

THREE STARS:

1 #16 TOMMY BLEYL (1G, 2A)

2 Eliot L'Italien CAP (1G)

3 Hugo Charron CAP (1G)

The Wildcats return to the Avenir Centre to close out 2025 on Tuesday night against the Newfoundland Regiment at 7pm and Wednesday New Year's Eve afternoon against the Charlottetown Islanders at 4pm - a big part of the Family Fun Fest activities, sponsor by the Moncton Wildcats.

Join Marty Kingston for all the action on FloHockey TV and Wildcats Radio 105.1 INSPIRE FM.

