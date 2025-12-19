Wildcats Rally Falls Short as Streak Snapped

Published on December 18, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats enjoyed a successful first half of the season but the 7-game win streak ended Thursday night at the Avenir Centre before 3500 fans.

Cape Breton got a late third period goal from Elliot L'Italien at 19:03 to give the Eagles their first win over the Wildcats this season. Eagles defenseman Tomas Lavoie was the game star firing a hattrick and an assist for the 4th place Eagles.

The Cats once again staged a third period rally, trailing 3-1, on goals from Niko Tournas (22nd) and Alex Mercier's 18th. Tommy Bleyl scored his 5th of the season and added an assist for the Cats, who finished the QMJHL's first half with an impressive record of 22-7-2-1.

Moncton outshot the Cape 33-27, Jacoby Weiner and Rudy Guimond shared the duties for the Cats. Connor Towle made 30 saves for the Eagles.

The QMJHL now moves into the Christmas Break, coinciding with the League Trading period.

THREE STARS:

1 Tomas Lavoie CAP (3G,1A)

2 #86 NIKO TOURNAS (1G)

3 #33 Connor Towle CAP (30 saves)

The Cats launch the second half of the 2025-2026 season on Sunday, December 28th at Cape Breton against the Eagles at 3pm in Sydney.

The Cats return home Tuesday, December 30th hosting the Newfoundland Regiment and Wednesday, New Year's Eve, against the Charlottetown Islanders at 4pm - part of the New Year's Eve Family Fun Fest activities.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.