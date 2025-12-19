Doyle Hands Moose OT Win

Eddy Doyle's first Scotiabank Centre goal was a memorable one. The big defenceman ripped in his fourth career goal, and first ever on home ice, to give the Mooseheads a 4-3 overtime victory over the Saint John Sea Dogs on Thursday night.

The Herd won their second game in as many nights over the Sea Dogs and finished the pre-Christmas schedule with 17 wins and 36 points in 31 games played. That's good enough for fifth place in the Eastern Conference and eighth place in the overall QMJHL standings.

Doyle stepped into his shot from the slot and ripped one in just nine seconds into overtime with newcomer Sam Rousseau earning the primary assist in his Moose debut. Halifax survived a scare after a third period comeback by Saint John that included a pair of shorthanded goals by rookie sensation Alexis Joseph. The Mooseheads outshot the Dogs 18-5 in the third period but were outscored by Saint John 3-1 to force the extra frame.

Amelio Santini was the first star of the game with his first career two-goal game. Joseph picked up the second star and Doyle earned the third star.

Halifax built a 2-0 lead on a goal from Santini in the first period thanks to a nice crossing pass by Will Bent. Then it was a slick backhand from Caylen Blake off the rush to double the lead in the second period.

Joseph scored his first of the night while shorthanded just 1:59 into the 3rd period to cut the Mooseheads lead to one and Zachary Morin pulled the visitors even only 48 seconds later to stun the lively Thursday night crowd of 7,195.

The Moose moved back in front 3-2 when Santini notched his second of the game at the 7:03 mark but Joseph sniped another one during a Halifax power play at 13:30 and it was enough to force overtime.

The Dogs took a penalty with 1:55 remaining in regulation and the Herd started OT with five seconds of four-on-three hockey and Saint John killed it off but barely had time to recover as Doyle quickly ended the contest with his big blast.

Junior Gualberto had two assists in the win while Caylen Blake also picked up a helper for a multi-point effort. Liam Kilfoil, Bent and Rousseau accounted for the other assists to give the Moose a record of 17-12-1-1.

The next game for the Mooseheads will be held on Sunday, December 28th at 3pm against the Newfoundland Regiment, while the Herd will also host Cape Breton as part of the annual New Year's back-to-back against the Eagles on Tuesday, December 30th at 7pm.







