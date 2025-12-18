Final Push Before the Break as Islanders Welcome Regiment

Published on December 18, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders close out the pre-holiday schedule tonight at the Eastlink Centre as they welcome the Newfoundland Regiment for a 7:00 PM puck drop, wrapping up a back-to-back set and their final game before the Christmas break.

The Islanders enter tonight's matchup coming off a tough shootout loss to the Cape Breton Eagles on Friday night. Charlottetown held a 4-1 lead in that contest before Cape Breton battled back, forcing extra time and eventually the shootout. Despite the result, the Islanders will look to carry over the strong stretches of play from last night and turn them into a full 60-minute effort on home ice.

Offensively, Nathan Leek continues to be a driving force for the Isles. With 21 goals on the season, Leek now sits sixth in the QMJHL in goals and remains a constant threat every time he steps on the ice. Between the pipes, Donald Hickey has been one of the league's most reliable goaltenders, ranking third in the QMJHL in wins as he looks to help Charlottetown bounce back tonight.

The visiting Regiment arrive in Charlottetown hungry for a win. Newfoundland has dropped three straight games and will be eager to reverse their recent fortunes. A few weeks ago, the Islanders made the trip to Newfoundland, where the Regiment defended home ice by taking both games. Tonight offers Charlottetown a chance at some payback.

The season series between these two teams has been as even as it gets. Through six meetings so far, the Islanders and Regiment have each claimed three wins, with the most recent matchup in Newfoundland needing a shootout to decide it. Expect another tight, competitive game between two familiar opponents.

Leading the way for Newfoundland is Justin Larose, who has been one of the QMJHL's top offensive performers this season. Larose sits third in the entire league in points with 47 and will be a key player for the Islanders to contain if they want to come out on top.

Tonight's game marks the Islanders' final contest before the holiday break. Charlottetown will return to action on December 28th with a road matchup against the Saint John Sea Dogs. Before the break begins, the Islanders will look to give the home crowd one more strong performance and head into the holidays on a high note.







