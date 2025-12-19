Regiment Ride Power Play to 4-1 Win over Islanders

The Charlottetown Islanders closed out their pre-holiday schedule with a 4-1 loss to the Newfoundland Regiment on Wednesday night at the Eastlink Centre, as special teams proved to be the difference in the Islanders' final game before the Christmas break.

Despite outshooting Newfoundland 28-22 and generating steady pressure at even strength, Charlottetown was undone by a difficult night on the penalty kill, with the Regiment scoring 3 of their 4 goals on the power play.

The Islanders and Regiment traded chances early in what was an otherwise even opening frame, but Newfoundland capitalized on its first power-play opportunity. PEI native Dawson Sharkey opened the scoring with 12:11 remaining in the period, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Charlottetown continued to push back at five-on-five and held a narrow edge in shots, but another penalty proved costly. With traffic in front of Donald Hickey, the Regiment struck again on the man advantage to make it 2-0 with just over six minutes left in the period.

The Islanders earned their first power play late in the frame after Nathan Leek was hit from behind, but were unable to convert. After 20 minutes, Newfoundland held a 2-0 lead, with both goals coming on the power play, while Charlottetown led 12-10 in shots.

The middle frame remained tight and competitive, with neither side giving much at even strength. The Islanders continued to generate opportunities and eventually broke through when they were handed a lengthy two-man advantage.

Marcus Kearsey finished a quick passing play from Will Shields, snapping a one-timer past the goaltender for his ninth goal of the season, cutting the deficit to 2-1 and injecting life back into the building.

However, momentum swung again following another Islanders penalty. Newfoundland responded with its third power-play goal of the night as Marek Danicek restored the two-goal lead late in the period. After 40 minutes, the Regiment led 3-1, with Charlottetown holding a slim 19-18 advantage in shots

The Islanders pressed early in the third period, tilting the ice and outshooting Newfoundland through the opening five minutes, but the Regiment's penalty kill and defensive structure held firm.

Charlottetown earned multiple power-play chances in the final frame, including one with just over six minutes remaining, but couldn't find a way past the Newfoundland penalty kill. With time winding down, the Islanders pulled Hickey for the extra attacker, but Newfoundland sealed the game with an empty-net goal with 46 seconds left.

The loss sends the Islanders into the holiday break, where they will regroup before returning to action on December 28th on the road against the Saint John Sea Dogs.







