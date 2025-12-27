Islanders Sign Goaltender Jack Carter
Published on December 27, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Charlottetown Islanders News Release
The Charlottetown Islanders have signed goaltender Jack Carter, General Manager Jim Hulton announced today.
Carter has been a familiar face around the Islanders organization, having taken part in the club's training camp over each of the past two seasons. Earlier this year, the 2007-born netminder made a strong impression in preseason action, stopping all 16 shots he faced against the Newfoundland Regiment.
This season, Carter has been nothing short of dominant with the Rockland Nationals (CCHL). Ranking as the #1 goalie in the CCHL, the St. Phillips, Newfoundland native owns a 13-1-0 record, along with a 1.72 goals-against average, a .928 save percentage, and two shutouts.
Carter was selected by the Islanders in the 12th round of the 2023 QMJHL Draft and continues to trend upward in his development.
In addition, the Islanders have also added forward Alexis Beaulieu as an affiliate player. The 2006-born Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Quebec native has enjoyed an excellent season in the CCHL, recording 22 goals and 26 assists for 48 points in 33 games, good enough for 3rd in the league in points.
