T. Peddle's Overtime Snipe Lifts Islanders Past Sea Dogs

Published on December 30, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Tyler Peddle ended a tight, back-and-forth battle in dramatic fashion on Sunday night, wiring home the overtime winner to give the Charlottetown Islanders a 4-3 victory over his former team, the Saint John Sea Dogs.

The win snapped the Islanders back into the second half of the season on a high note and completed a strong response effort following Saturday's loss in Saint John.

Charlottetown opened the scoring midway through the first period when Jabez Seymour buried a rebound off a Tyler Peddle shot to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead. Saint John answered later in the frame on a point shot through traffic, sending the game into the first intermission tied 1-1. The Islanders held a slight edge in shots after 20 minutes.

Saint John grabbed their first lead early in the second period on a tipped point shot, but the Islanders responded quickly. On the power play, Ross Campbell snapped home the tying goal, with Alexis Beaulieu picking up another assist as his strong start with Charlottetown continued. Less than two minutes later, CJ Watroba finished off a beautiful 2-on-1 with Campbell to put the Islanders back in front 3-2.

The Islanders carried that lead into the third period, but the Sea Dogs capitalized on a rare Islanders mistake behind the net to tie the game just over a minute in. From there, the game tightened up.

Charlottetown's penalty kill was a difference-maker down the stretch, killing off multiple Saint John power plays while generating dangerous shorthanded chances from Anthony Flanagan and Nathan Leek. At the other end, Donald Hickey came up with several key saves to keep the game knotted at three as chances went both ways.

After 60 minutes couldn't solve it, overtime didn't last long.

Tyler Peddle took matters into his own hands, snapping a perfectly placed shot past Rafael Courchesne to seal the 4-3 Islanders win. Peddle finished the night with a goal and an assist and was named the game's first star, while Campbell earned second star honours with a goal and an assist of his own.

Charlottetown finished the night slightly ahead in shots 34-32 in a tightly contested contest that showcased strong special teams and timely scoring.

The Islanders won't have much time to celebrate, as they're right back in action tomorrow afternoon in Moncton, where they'll take on the Wildcats at 4:00 p.m. on the road.







