Eagles Dump Mooseheads in Halifax

Published on December 30, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Romain Litlaien, Lewis Gendron, Reece Peitzsche all registered three point nights as the Cape Breton Eagles topped the Halifax Mooseheads 5-1 on Tuesday night.

- Adam Klaus & Eliot Litalien also scored in the win for the Eagles.

- Félix Hamel stopped 27 of 28 shots in the win, while Nicolas Cirka allowed five goals on 29 shots in the loss.

- Olivier Laverdière made his Eagles debut after a recent trade with VIctoriaville. He registered two shots on goal.

The best chance in the early going went the way of the Mooseheads, but Daniel Walters wasn't able to get a shot off on the breakaway. The Eagles thought they had scored the opening goal on a two on one with Romain Litaien and Peitzsche, but the goal was called back due to an offside.

While Halifax generated opportunities on the lone power play of the period, the Eagles took the lead into the break after a late goal by Eliot Litalien. Mooseheads captain Owen Phillips turned the puck over with 11 seconds left, and Litalien made no mistake putting it by Circa.

The second period was the big difference in the game, as the Eagles outshot Halifax 15-9 and substantially added to the lead. Romain Litalien started the party, finishing a feed from Peitzsche to make it 2-0. All three players on the line had a shot on goal before Gendron finished the second rebound to make it 3-0.

Before the halfway mark of the period, the lead grew to 4-0. Rory Pilling caught up with the puck deep in the Mooseheads zone and ripped a pass to Klaus in front of the net to add to the Eagle advantage.

Both teams found the back of the net in the third period- Liam Kilfoil broke the shutout at the 10:57 mark, but Romain Litalien restored the four goal lead with a goal from the top of the crease. With his back facing the net, he pushed the puck by Circa to finalise the scoring.

A big crowd is expected tomorrow afternoon as the Eagles host the Mooseheads for the final game of 2025, at a special 2 PM start time. The Eagles will be wearing specially designed New Year's Eve themed jersey that will be given away to for fans who purchase winning raffle tickets. Proceeds are in support of the United Way.

Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/7FRNV They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Romain Litalien (Cape Breton) 2 goals, 1 assist, +4

2. Lewis Gendron (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 2 assists, +4

3. Liam Kilfoil (Halifax) 1 goal, 5 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Blake Burke, Samuel Boyer, Derek Andrews

Scratches For Halifax: Owen Bresson (injury), Caylen Blake (injury), Carlos Händel (World Juniors), Antoine Fontaine, Antoine

Final Shots On Goal: 29-28

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/1

Halifax Power Play: 0/1







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.