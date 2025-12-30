Bresson Injured, Nasreddine to Play in NAHL

Published on December 30, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Halifax Mooseheads announced on Tuesday that goaltender Owen Bresson will miss the next two-to-three weeks while recovering from an upper body injury. The 19-year-old from Dominion, NS has 12 wins in 22 games played this season. Bresson was acquired from Shawinigan for a third round pick on August 1st, 2025.

The team has also announced that 18-year-old forward Alec Nasreddine has opted to finish the remainder of the season with the New Hampshire Mountain Kings of the NAHL. Nasreddine was a fourth round draft pick of the Mooseheads in 2023 and has scored three assists in 68 career games.

Halifax hosts Cape Breton tonight at 7pm at Scotiabank Centre. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca .







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.