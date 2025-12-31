Cats Toss Regiment an 'L' on Teddy Bear Night

Another hard-fought win by the Wildcats as the powerplay stuck four times in a 5-3 victory over the Newfoundland Regiment before 5,800 fans at the Avenir Centre Tuesday evening.

The Regiment came into the game on a 2-game win streak.

Big centreman Gabe Smith tipped in a pair of powerplay point shots to lead the offense, other goals Niko Tournas - his 23rd of the campaign, Simon Binkley's 15th and Preston Lounsbury adding his 12th.

Defenseman Evan Depatie is making an immediate impact assisting on three goals, giving him four points in two games.

Tommy Bleyl and Ted Mutryn contributed a pair of key assists each. Bleyl leads in team scoring with 41 points.

Rudy Guimond was very solid with 27 saves, Louis-Antoine Denault 20 stops for the Regiment.

THREE STARS:

1 #9 GABE SMITH (2G)

2 #44 EVAN DEPATIE (3A)

3 #16 TOMMY BLEYL (2A)

The Wildcats improve to 24-7-2-1 and host the Charlottetown Islanders at four p.m. on New Year's Eve - the game is sold out as part of the 4th Annual New Year's Eve Family Fun Fest activities.

