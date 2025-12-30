Regiment Acquire Dwyer, Mathieu from Drakkar

Published on December 30, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment have acquired forward Ryan Dwyer and defenceman Alexis Mathieu in exchange for forwards Leo Gauthier, Matys St-Gelais and defenceman Biagio Jr. Daniele.

Mathieu, a fifth round pick by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, has skated in 31 games for the Drakkar this year, picking up seven points (4G, 3A) along the way. Dwyer, an 18-year-old second year forward, has played in 15 games with Baie-Comeau this season notching a pair of assists.

Newfoundland are in action tonight on the road against the Moncton Wildcats, tomorrow afternoon in Saint John against the Sea Dogs before opening the new year back on home ice with a pair of games with the Gatineau Olympiques on January 3rd and 4th. Tickets for those games and the remainder of the home schedule are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com

Unite. Inspire. Defend.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.