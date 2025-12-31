Regiment Wounded 5-3 by Wildcats

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment dropped a tight 5-3 decision against the Moncton Wildcats on Tuesday night at the Avenue Centre.

Tyson Goguen opened the scoring late in the first for Newfoundland to give the visitors a 1-0 lead heading into the opening intermission.

Gabe Smith and Niko Tournas both scored inside three minutes of the second period for Moncton to give them a 2-1 lead before Maddex Marmulak and Justin Larose replied for the Regiment moments later to bring it to 3-2 Newfoundland midway through the middle frame. A wild second period closed with another Wildcats goal 81 seconds before the intermission to make it 3-3 going into the 3rd.

Despite a 10-5 advantage on the shot clock for Newfoundland in the closing period, Moncton notched a pair in the third to seal a 5-3 win for the hosts.

Newfoundland are in Saint John tomorrow afternoon to take on the Sea Dogs in their final game of 2025. The Regiment then return to home ice against the Gatineau Olympiques this weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for all home games in the new year are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.

