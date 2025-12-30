Mooseheads Sign Free Agent Defenceman Brenden Espenell

Halifax Mooseheads General Manager Cam Russell announced the addition of free agent defenceman Brenden Espenell on Tuesday. The 18-year-old blueliner joins the Mooseheads from the Alberni Valley Bulldogs of the BCHL where he had played since the start of the 2024-25 season.

"We're excited to add a defenceman of Brenden's calibre. We've liked what we've seen from him and he'll be a great addition to our roster," Russell said.

The 6-foot-2, 190 pound defenceman is a right-handed shot and hails from Winnipeg, MB. He scored 26 points on seven goals and 19 assists in 69 career games with Alberni Valley. He will join the Mooseheads lineup following his Hockey Canada reintegration process from the BCHL.

