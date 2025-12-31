Eagles Soar over Moose in Final Home Game of 2025

Published on December 30, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The surging Cape Breton Eagles continued their hot stretch at the expense of the Halifax Mooseheads on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Centre in a 5-1 victory over the Herd.

Romain Litalien scored twice and added an assist and was one-of-three Eagles players to finish the night as a +4 and Cape Breton picked up their tenth win in their last 12 games. Lewis Gendron scored once and added two assists while former Mooseheads Reece Peitzsche contributed three assists to help lead the charge for the visitors.

Liam Kilfoil scored the lone Mooseheads goal when he converted on an Eddy Doyle pass midway through the third period to momentarily cut the Halifax deficit to 4-1. Jasu Mensonen also had an assist on the goal. Halifax had dropped seven of their last 10 games and fell four points behind the Eagles in the Eastern Conference standings.

The teams will meet up again tomorrow afternoon at 2pm at Sydney's Centre 200 and the Moose will be in need of a rebound effort. Halifax played without forward Caylen Blake who sat out with an upper body injury while Owen Bresson missed his second straight game with an upper body injury. It was announced earlier in the day that Bresson will miss the next two-to-three weeks. Nick Cirka made his second consecutive start and made 24 saves on 29 shots.

Felix Hamel picked up the win for Cape Breton in front of 8,800+ fans in Halifax. Hamel stopped 27 of the 28 shots he faced.

The contest was the final home game of the calendar year for the Herd who will return to Scotiabank Centre this weekend to entertain the Moncton Wildcats on Saturday at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca







