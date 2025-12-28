Sea Dogs Acquire Pronovost, Draft Pick from Remparts

Published on December 27, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs have acquired forward Félix Pronovost and a 2027 sixth-round pick from the Quebec Remparts in exchange for forward Egan Beveridge, the team announced Saturday.

Pronovost, a 17-year-old from Lachenaie, Que., was a fourth-round pick of the Remparts in the 2024 QMJHL draft. In 21 games with the Champlain St. Lawrence Lions this season, Pronovost has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists). He also played four games with the Remparts, recording one assist.

Beveridge, 18, is in his third season in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League after being selected in the second round of the 2023 QMJHL draft by the Sea Dogs. The East Kingston, N.H., native has recorded 34 points (16 goals, 18 assists) in 140 career games.

"We are sad to see Egan go but are excited for him to get a fresh start in Quebec," said Sea Dogs president and general manager Trevor Georgie. "He is an outstanding young man and he will be missed around the team and in the community. We wish him the very best."

