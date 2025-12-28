Eagles Host Wildcats as Second Half Opens at Centre 200

Published on December 27, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







A big crowd will be on hand as the second half of the QMJHL season begins for the Cape Breton Eagles this afternoon. It begins the same way the first half finished- with a matchup against long time rival Moncton. It's the final visit the Wildcats will make to Centre 200 this season.

The Eagles topped Moncton 4-3 on December 18th to finish the first half with a 9-1 record, the best of any team in the QMJHL during that stretch. Lewis Gendron collected an assist in the win, continuing an impressive run of 22 points in 12 games- Gendron leads the Eagles in scoring and is in the top 25 of scorers in the QMJHL.

As the second half begins, fans will get to know some fresh faces in the Cape Breton lineup after some trades early in the QMJHL transaction window. With an eye to the future, the Eagles have parted ways with captain Tomas Lavoie, while new names have come in to help in the present. 18 year old forward Olivier Laverdière & 19 year old defenseman Brady Flynn have arrived in separate swaps from Victoriaville. Flynn is in his first full QMJHL season after arriving partway through last year from the USA. Laverdière is looking to to build on a strong rookie season last year that saw him notch 22 points in 61 games.

First round draft pick Olivier Charron has been recalled by the Eagles for the holiday season and could appear in the lineup over the next few games. Charron leads the Quebec U18 league with 49 points in 30 games.

While Moncton is without captain Caleb Desnoyers, it's not a team lacking offensive weapons. It's been scoring by committee for the Wildcats- despite no scorers in the top 15 in the league, Moncton has scored the second most goals of any team. Tied for the team lead in points is star overager Alex Mercier alongside first year 19 year old Niko Tournas, who recorded a natural hat trick the last time the Cats were in Sydney. Today should mark the debut of Evan Dépatie in a Wildcats jersey- he collected 21 points in 30 games in the first half of the season with Rimouski. Moncton also brings to town an impressive collection of NHL drafted players- forwards Gabe Smith (Utah), Teddy Mutryn (San Jose), Grayden Robertson-Palmer (Detroit) along with defenseman Eerik Wallenius (Ottawa) and goaltender Rudy Guimond (Detroit).

Here's what else you need to know ahead of today's game!

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 3 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32193/

MONCTON CAPE BRETON

2nd Eastern Conference, 22-7-2-1 (Away: 13-2-1-0) RECORD 4th in Eastern Conference, 16-10-1-4 (Home: 6-6-1-2)

0-1-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 4-0-0-0

137GF/89GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 87GF/88GA

3-1-0-0 SEASON SERIES 1-1-1-1

Niko Tournas & Alex Mercier (37 points in 32 games) LEADING SCORER Lewis Gendron (34 points in 31 games)

5th, 25.7% (Away: 5th, 25.5%) POWER PLAY 14th, 16.8% (Home: 15th, 14%)

8th, 80% (Away: T7th, 80.3%) PENALTY KILL 1st, 87.5% (Home: 4th, 84.3%)

N/A INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Lucas Romeo







