Regiment Acquires Goaltender Louis-Antoine Denault from the Quebec Remparts

Published on December 27, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







St. John's, Newfoundland - The Newfoundland Regiment Hockey Club today announced the acquisition of goaltender Louis-Antoine Denault from the Quebec Remparts in exchange for a second-round draft pick in 2026 and a third-round draft pick in 2028.

Denault, a 19-year-old netminder from Quebec City, Quebec, posted a .902 save percentage in 41 games with the Ramparts during the 2024-25 season. This season, he has appeared in 17 QMJHL games and holds a .911 save percentage and 2.70 goals against average.







