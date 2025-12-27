Regiment Acquires Goaltender Louis-Antoine Denault from the Quebec Remparts
Published on December 27, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Newfoundland Regiment News Release
St. John's, Newfoundland - The Newfoundland Regiment Hockey Club today announced the acquisition of goaltender Louis-Antoine Denault from the Quebec Remparts in exchange for a second-round draft pick in 2026 and a third-round draft pick in 2028.
Denault, a 19-year-old netminder from Quebec City, Quebec, posted a .902 save percentage in 41 games with the Ramparts during the 2024-25 season. This season, he has appeared in 17 QMJHL games and holds a .911 save percentage and 2.70 goals against average.
