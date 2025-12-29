Beaulieu Shines in Islanders Debut Despite Loss in Saint John

The Charlottetown Islanders opened the second half of the season Saturday afternoon with a 6-3 loss to the Saint John Sea Dogs at TD Station, despite a strong start and a late push that showed plenty to build on heading into tonight's rematch.

Charlottetown came out sharp following the holiday break and controlled much of the first period. Newcomer Alexis Beaulieu made an immediate impact in his Islanders debut, scoring his first QMJHL goal just 4:30 into the game before adding a second on the power play minutes later. The Islanders outshot Saint John in the opening frame and carried a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Saint John swung the momentum in the second period, capitalizing on special teams and scoring four times to take control of the game. Despite the difficult stretch, Charlottetown continued to generate chances and stayed with it, setting up a response in the third.

The Islanders were at their best in the final 20 minutes. Dylan MacKinnon finished off a highlight-reel passing play for his first goal as an Islander, with Beaulieu collecting his third point of the afternoon. Charlottetown carried the play for much of the period, outshooting Saint John and creating sustained offensive-zone pressure, but were unable to convert on several extended power-play opportunities.

An empty-net goal late sealed the 6-3 final.

Charlottetown finished the game with a 36-29 edge in shots, while Beaulieu's debut stood out with two goals and an assist.

The two teams won't have to wait long to meet again. The Islanders and Sea Dogs wrap up the back-to-back tonight at Eastlink Centre Charlottetown, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. Charlottetown will look to build off its strong first and third periods and deliver a more complete effort on home ice.







